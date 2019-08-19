Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $72.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Accredited Investors Increases Position in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs owns 68,673 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Foster Motley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,617 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated holds 5,731 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 59,959 are owned by Savant Limited Liability. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 739,912 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 10,977 shares. 192,535 are owned by Kcm Inv Ltd Com. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 515,235 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.55% or 178,000 shares. 2,729 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd has 0.54% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,170 shares. Cannell Peter B has invested 1.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 10.15M were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares to 35,141 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 13,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,860 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 99,451 shares to 293,176 shares, valued at $179.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Management stated it has 8,459 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Com has invested 1.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Country Bancorp reported 390,771 shares. Moreover, Community Bankshares Na has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,594 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Synovus Fincl reported 36,908 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.08% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.18M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cape Ann Commercial Bank has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 19,525 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0.57% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 314,714 shares. 3.49M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,800 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,287 shares. Security National Trust has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).