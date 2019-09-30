Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $73.79 Million; Stock Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Has Decreased by $1.68 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 251,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 529,484 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.01M, up from 278,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $277.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 2.31M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Look To Build On Gains – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berenberg sees value in Delta and American Airlines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 27,463 shares. Pinnacle has 0.32% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 241,442 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Lc has 1.67% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 102,357 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.22 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 82,615 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 746 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 18,319 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 0.15% or 70,000 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 65,135 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,198 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 307,690 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc reported 5,151 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.42 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 487,329 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $592.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 244,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).