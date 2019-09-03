Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Stake By $200.20 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)

Among 3 analysts covering Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renishaw PLC has GBX 4100 highest and GBX 3300 lowest target. GBX 3733.75’s average target is 4.18% above currents GBX 3584 stock price. Renishaw PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of RSW in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Investec. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Numis Securities. Deutsche Bank maintained Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) on Friday, June 14 with “Sell” rating. See Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) latest ratings:

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 144.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 2.28 million shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.85M shares with $339.88 million value, up from 1.58 million last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 4,689 shares. 360,000 are held by Seatown Pte Limited. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,301 shares. South State holds 0.91% or 99,722 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 378,000 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 236,586 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.05% or 5,120 shares. Headinvest has 2.24% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 32,325 are owned by Suntrust Banks. 36,220 were accumulated by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 13,770 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Republic Invest holds 0.03% or 68,207 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.67% above currents $106.94 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 50,000 shares to 278,484 valued at $74.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 502,505 shares and now owns 2.78 million shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.63 billion GBP. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It has a 28.29 P/E ratio. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.