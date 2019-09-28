Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position By $73.79 Million; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 90.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 251,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 529,484 shares with $156.01M value, up from 278,484 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56's average target is 1.68% above currents $50.71 stock price. Wells Fargo had 22 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 743,332 shares to 412,668 valued at $71.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) stake by 244,388 shares and now owns 2.11 million shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 191,338 shares. Institute For Wealth reported 24,224 shares. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,900 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 884,238 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.76% or 41,950 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.09% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Llc invested in 6,055 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 42,661 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 64,683 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Global accumulated 0.5% or 2,920 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07's average target is 13.88% above currents $277.54 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highland Cap Management Lc invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Continental Ltd Liability Com has 1.88% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Phocas Fin Corporation stated it has 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 41,472 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.27% or 206,185 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argent Trust reported 89,781 shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Punch Associate Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset Management owns 289,167 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $223.43 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.