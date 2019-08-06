Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $69.70 Million; Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 5.20 million shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 1,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 11,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $11.2 during the last trading session, reaching $307.63. About 8.69 million shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $82.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 402,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

