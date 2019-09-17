Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $32.14 Million; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Increased Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 286,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.00 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 205,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.91M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,363 shares to 14,273 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $323.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 23.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.