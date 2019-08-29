Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut By $19.73 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Brown Capital Management Has Lifted Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake By $442,344

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 59.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 100,170 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 68,471 shares with $13.49 million value, down from 168,641 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 10,532 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5.59M shares with $236.17 million value, up from 5.58 million last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 306,740 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 75,309 shares to 4.03M valued at $294.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 358,834 shares and now owns 9.47M shares. Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 98,600 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 22,559 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 26,397 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 120,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust holds 696 shares. 398,699 are owned by Geode Cap Lc. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,443 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 774,351 shares. 23,546 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,642 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 224,601 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 72,766 shares. Moreover, Stephens Investment Gp has 0.79% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 920,912 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,140 shares. World Asset Management has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Savings Bank Na accumulated 2,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.01% or 19 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,620 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3,100 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 105,468 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 31,415 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,661 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fragasso Grp holds 0.66% or 15,804 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,557 shares. Schroder Investment Management accumulated 26,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $218.17’s average target is -5.20% below currents $230.14 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 256,294 shares to 1.27 million valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 946,883 shares and now owns 1.66 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.