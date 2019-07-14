Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $20.50 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Ing Groep Nv Trimmed by $19.95 Million Its Position

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 475,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,376 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.00 million, down from 875,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.52 million shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.02 million shares to 497,313 shares, valued at $52.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Grp holds 1,373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 364,303 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 290,190 shares. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv holds 4,199 shares. 97,676 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 48,342 shares. Dana Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Tru Com reported 2,556 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Services Ma has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 55,378 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management has 22,750 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 647 shares. Blume Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,873 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Associate has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 129,760 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stelac Advisory Services Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advent Capital Management De holds 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 100,000 shares. Strategic Fincl has invested 0.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Sanders Cap Limited Com has invested 3.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 605,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Arvest State Bank Trust Division has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Us Comml Bank De holds 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 7.74M shares. 80,805 are held by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Moreover, Gfs Advsrs Ltd has 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,587 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 449.99 million shares. Family holds 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 12,932 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.