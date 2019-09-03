Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Shorts at Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (CLDT) Raised By 20.34%

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 132.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 946,883 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.66M shares with $174.77M value, up from 713,354 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $38.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (NYSE:CLDT) had an increase of 20.34% in short interest. CLDT’s SI was 714,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.34% from 593,500 shares previously. With 210,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (NYSE:CLDT)’s short sellers to cover CLDT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 200,677 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 544,732 shares to 90,791 valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 502,505 shares and now owns 2.78M shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 675 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 30,891 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 6,669 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 61,973 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.02% or 241 shares in its portfolio. California-based National Bank Of The West has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.75 million shares. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & Tru Com has 0.29% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,130 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 110,904 are held by Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Corp. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2,193 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,355 are owned by Los Angeles Cap And Equity. Japan-based Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 71,412 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 153,974 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 3,354 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 63,496 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 42,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 1.57 million were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company. Mason Street Llc accumulated 14,952 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 3,800 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 15,000 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).