Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Boosted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding By $34.31 Million; Mge Energy (MGEE) Sentiment Is 1.1

Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 54 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 49 sold and decreased their positions in Mge Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mge Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 29.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 451,495 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.99M shares with $151.25 million value, up from 1.54M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $49.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 20,756 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 21.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 28.91 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MGE Energy Issues June 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Want To Invest In MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 7 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Both the EV Market and Nio Stock Have Credibility Problems – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.94 million shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 13,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 163,144 are owned by Kbc Nv. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.86% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Leavell Mgmt reported 0.46% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Trillium Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Financial Bank Of The West reported 10,727 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oppenheimer And Company stated it has 5,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 530,246 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 41 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vanguard Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 126,000 shares to 612,748 valued at $181.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 387,485 shares and now owns 3.75M shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.