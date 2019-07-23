Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Position by $69.70 Million; Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holding as Share Value Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 2.84M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (ANGO) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 61,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 189,616 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $240.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 99,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,176 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 1.03% or 54,614 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.38% or 7,962 shares. Beaconlight Ltd holds 83,000 shares. 48,929 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Page Arthur B has invested 1.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 87,310 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 108,744 shares. Schroder Investment Gru reported 24,703 shares stake. Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 0.48% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.52% or 77,084 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru Communications holds 0.74% or 80,088 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Lc invested 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 398 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,359 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 478,254 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 51,180 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 84,270 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). D E Shaw reported 238,250 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 3,206 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 9,318 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Penn Capital Management Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 228,530 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 35,300 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). State Street reported 1.33 million shares.

