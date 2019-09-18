Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $78.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sectoral Asset Management Cut Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake by $1.66 Million as Stock Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 117,097 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79M, down from 128,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 1.22 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 340,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 497,529 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.49M, down from 838,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $266.96. About 389,898 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 19.40 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $323.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 392,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Martin Marietta (MLM) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 487,746 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 444,204 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Next Grp has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Vanguard Grp has 6.84 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement reported 82,829 shares. Whittier reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 9,859 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Com holds 1.03% or 17,999 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.55% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 7,083 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bridgewater Associates L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,251 shares. Frontier Management Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct holds 1.99% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 597,868 shares.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,680 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,466 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 17 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 97,860 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 15,765 shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 190,000 shares. 1.28M were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 89,095 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 637,531 shares. Dynamic Mngmt Ltd invested in 3.54% or 4,677 shares. Orbimed Advsr Lc has invested 1.95% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 57,814 shares. Utah Retirement owns 13,171 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 184,199 shares to 319,866 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Forty Seven Inc.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Encourages Sarepta Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Golodirsen Nears Approval – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta selloff an attractive entry – Nomura – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.