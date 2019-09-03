Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased By $33.76 Million Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Holding; Alterity Therapeutics Limited – American Depositar (ATHE) Sellers Decreased By 2.06% Their Shorts

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 2.35 million shares with $162.63 million value, down from 2.84 million last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.46 billion valuation. It closed at $64.92 lastly. It is down 0.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ATHE) had a decrease of 2.06% in short interest. ATHE’s SI was 190,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.06% from 194,000 shares previously. With 52,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Alterity Therapeutics Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s short sellers to cover ATHE’s short positions. The stock increased 6.66% or $0.0699 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 2,944 shares traded. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) has declined 53.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company has market cap of $15.70 million. The company's lead drug candidates include PBT434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT2, which has completed four Phase I studies and a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with Alzheimer's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also completed the IMAGINE Phase II biomarker imaging trial in Alzheimer's disease; and a open label IMAGINE Extension study and the Reach2HD Phase IIa trial in Huntington disease.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.03M for 13.75 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 40,000 shares to 4.64M valued at $611.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 164,479 shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.