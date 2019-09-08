Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $34.40 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Share Price Rose, Rbo & Co Has Lifted Its Holding by $377,808

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 661,188 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.78 million, down from 741,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 645,196 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.22 million for 20.66 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 5,179 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 68,965 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc reported 56,021 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 50 were reported by Highlander Capital Management Ltd Com. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 722,701 shares. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 1,083 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 61 shares. Northstar Asset Limited owns 5,508 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.18% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meritage Grp Inc LP reported 985,589 shares or 9.02% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,373 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,086 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co reported 4,156 shares stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.