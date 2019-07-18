Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Shorts at BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (BNPQF) Raised By 139.29%

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 15.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 278,484 shares with $74.21M value, down from 328,484 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $150.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $309.39. About 2.13 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) had an increase of 139.29% in short interest. BNPQF’s SI was 100,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 139.29% from 42,000 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF)’s short sellers to cover BNPQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 179 shares traded. BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.44 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Markets, International Financial Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and online savings and brokerage, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients.

More notable recent BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More shun U.S. private prison financing – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BNP Paribas – Buy This Out Of Favour French Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BNP Paribas SA 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BNP Paribas calls it quits on proprietary trading: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BNP Paribas isn’t interested in Commerzbank acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $288 target in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $300 target.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 2.28M shares to 3.85M valued at $339.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 164,479 shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million was sold by Morris Donna. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Cap Mgmt reported 6.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davenport & Lc has 1.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 363,112 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Incorporated holds 1,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Marvin & Palmer Assocs Incorporated holds 4.77% or 23,000 shares. Ci Investments has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Management LP invested in 51,000 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ithaka Group Ltd Liability invested 3.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 20,606 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.93% stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 150 shares stake. New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Montag A & Associates invested in 0.99% or 40,192 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.