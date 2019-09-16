Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Danaher (DHR) Holding as Valuation Rose; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Stock Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 487,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.79M, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.44. About 820,812 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 19,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 444,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 464,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 110,971 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.00 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 63,285 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 317,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 10,371 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 40,383 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 10,210 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 7,745 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 24,691 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.66% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 26,033 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Llc reported 403,939 shares. Kennedy Management invested in 0.16% or 190,645 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 449,396 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 82,569 shares. 500 are owned by Amer Rech And Mgmt. Valley National Advisers owns 42 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Llc reported 168,798 shares. Argent Communications owns 0.4% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 27,475 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.38M shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,495 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department holds 4,384 shares. Burns J W & Ny holds 1.49% or 45,105 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt holds 0.13% or 7,724 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.38% or 196,370 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 517,796 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,731 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 172,075 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.53 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.