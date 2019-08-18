Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut By $30.45 Million Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake; Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) Covered By 0 Bulls

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 33.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 525,059 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.06M shares with $61.43 million value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 307,036 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Among 2 analysts covering Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sports Direct International PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 185 lowest target. GBX 192.50’s average target is -16.23% below currents GBX 229.8 stock price. Sports Direct International PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Tuesday, July 30. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. See Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) latest ratings:

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MOFG vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcentric Enters Reseller Agreement with Commerce Bank – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. The company has market cap of 1.23 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

The stock increased 4.08% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 229.8. About 985,401 shares traded or 31.49% up from the average. Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.