Findlay Park Partners Llp Continues to Hold Position in American Express Co (AXP); As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Valiant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $20.24 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.03M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 15.66M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 24/05/2018 – FB PARTNERING WITH YOUGOV TO IDENTIFY PUBLIC DEBATE SHIFTS; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50,000 shares to 278,484 shares, valued at $74.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.