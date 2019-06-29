Findlay Park Partners Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); Sg Americas Securities Holds Stake in Yandex N V Shs Class A (YNDX)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25M shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V Shs Class A (YNDX) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 16,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,629 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 117,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 2.51 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com invested in 19,940 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Alphamark Ltd holds 56,877 shares. First Business Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0.14% or 10,394 shares. Motco has 79,083 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Federated Invsts Pa holds 280,015 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru holds 0.06% or 5,192 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 9,247 shares. Counselors owns 30,496 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 0.09% stake. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 502 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.25% or 16,361 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 0.07% or 122,404 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $162.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

