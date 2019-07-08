Findlay Park Partners Llp Boosted Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $34.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Taylor Asset Management Maintains Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 740,179 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 477,589 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 99,451 shares to 293,176 shares, valued at $179.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 100,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,471 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

