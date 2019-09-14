Findlay Park Partners Llp Boosted Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) as Market Value Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 157,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 251,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 529,484 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.01M, up from 278,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 487,329 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $592.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 466,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 745,762 shares to 892,699 shares, valued at $74.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 29,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $701.67M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.