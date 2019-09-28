Financial Instns (FISI) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Upped Holding by $3.50 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lifted Its Position by $2.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 61,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, up from 54,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 308.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 120,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 39,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 31,190 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 4,691 shares. New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.38% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited accumulated 0.44% or 14,015 shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 935,914 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northern Tru has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Shelton holds 3,062 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,215 shares. Martin Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,751 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 0.07% or 103,050 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,689 shares. Haverford Tru Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 7,488 shares stake.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,834 shares to 69,610 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 138,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,259 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,676 shares to 155,826 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 236,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FISI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 0.49% more from 10.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,741 are owned by United Ser Automobile Association. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 160,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 10,384 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 21,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 24,764 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0.05% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Legal And General Grp Pcl stated it has 2,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 50,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.2% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 115,474 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 40,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 125,019 shares stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $329,900 activity. DUGAN JOSEPH L bought $301,570 worth of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Thursday, May 2.