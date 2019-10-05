Financial Instns (FISI) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $3.50 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Cut Position

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 511,992 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of 12 Classes Of Notes Issued By Issued By Nomura Cre Cdo 2007-2 Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Lifescan Global Corporation; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RAISED MEDIUM-TERM PRICE BAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO $45-$65/BARREL AS OPEC-LED PRODUCTION RESTRAINT, DEMAND GROWTH LEAD TO LOWER GLOBAL INVENTORIES; 12/03/2018 – MILWAUKEE, WI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TWO TRANCHES IN CAIXABANK PYMES 8, FONDO DE; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Series 2018-ZM0614; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Has Withdrawn The City Of Naples’s B1 Debt Rating With Negative Outlook And The (P)B1 On The Emtn Program; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Launches the Data Alliance Portal; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GRAINGER’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO A3,

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 308.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 120,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 39,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 14,015 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla Auto Sales Likely To Boom In Asia In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.59 million for 25.83 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold FISI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 0.49% more from 10.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 67,800 shares to 57,200 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).