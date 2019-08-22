Financial Instns (FISI) Market Value Rose While Bailard Has Trimmed Holding; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Holding

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 5,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 1.90 million shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 33,861 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on Higher Expenses – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NLSN, TTWO, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Justin K. Bigham Named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Financial Institutions, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “William E. Gallagher Named Managing Director of Scott Danahy Naylon – GlobeNewswire” on February 03, 2017. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “B.R. & Co Today Announced That Peter Shiner Has Been Appointed Vice President of Finance & Strategy, Effective June 1st – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Financial Institutions (FISI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.