Financial Instns (FISI) Holder Maltese Capital Management Lifted Stake by $3.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Valuation Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Stake by $2.20 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 308.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 120,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 39,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 39,763 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 29,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 5.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396.76 million, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 348,067 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 29/05/2018 – BMO CALLING AFFECTED CUSTOMERS, OFFERING FREE CREDIT MONITORING; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial Group To Acquire NY-based KGS-Alpha Capital Markets; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS IT’S `IN POSITION’ FOR TAKEOVERS THAT FIT CRITERIA; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/05/2018 – TOURMALINE OIL CORP TOU.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$24 FROM C$22; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – PERSEUS MINING LTD PRU.AX : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$0.70 FROM A$0.50

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 183,075 shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $293.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 66,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity. $301,570 worth of stock was bought by DUGAN JOSEPH L on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FISI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes.