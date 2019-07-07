Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH)

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|28
|2.99
|N/A
|2.53
|10.87
|Union Bankshares Corporation
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|2.48
|14.13
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Financial Institutions Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation. Union Bankshares Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Financial Institutions Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Financial Institutions Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Union Bankshares Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Financial Institutions Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|0.9%
|Union Bankshares Corporation
|0.00%
|8.1%
|1.2%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.89 shows that Financial Institutions Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Union Bankshares Corporation has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Financial Institutions Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Union Bankshares Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Union Bankshares Corporation is $42, which is potential 19.05% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 70.7% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|-4.29%
|-2.03%
|-5.08%
|-5.73%
|-12.55%
|6.85%
|Union Bankshares Corporation
|-3.89%
|2.4%
|0.52%
|1.95%
|-13.42%
|24.12%
For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has weaker performance than Union Bankshares Corporation
Summary
Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Financial Institutions Inc.
