Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH)

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.99 N/A 2.53 10.87 Union Bankshares Corporation 34 0.00 N/A 2.48 14.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Financial Institutions Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation. Union Bankshares Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Financial Institutions Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Financial Institutions Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Union Bankshares Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Financial Institutions Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that Financial Institutions Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Union Bankshares Corporation has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Financial Institutions Inc. and Union Bankshares Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Union Bankshares Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Union Bankshares Corporation is $42, which is potential 19.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85% Union Bankshares Corporation -3.89% 2.4% 0.52% 1.95% -13.42% 24.12%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has weaker performance than Union Bankshares Corporation

Summary

Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Financial Institutions Inc.