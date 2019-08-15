Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.97 N/A 2.52 12.20 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.82 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 highlights Financial Institutions Inc. and BankUnited Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankUnited Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Financial Institutions Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BankUnited Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Financial Institutions Inc. and BankUnited Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BankUnited Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Financial Institutions Inc. and BankUnited Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

BankUnited Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 28.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares and 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BankUnited Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. was more bullish than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BankUnited Inc. beats Financial Institutions Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.