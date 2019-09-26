Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Both Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 3.25 N/A 2.52 12.20 Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.60 N/A 0.87 12.32

Table 1 highlights Financial Institutions Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Commerce Holdings is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Financial Institutions Inc. is presently more affordable than Bank of Commerce Holdings, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Financial Institutions Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Financial Institutions Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s potential upside is 5.12% and its consensus price target is $11.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares and 50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. About 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81% Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has 19.81% stronger performance while Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Financial Institutions Inc. beats Bank of Commerce Holdings.