Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Amerigas Partners L.P. (APU) Sellers Decreased By 8.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. FISI’s profit would be $10.59M giving it 10.69 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Financial Institutions, Inc.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 297 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 12.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board

Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) had a decrease of 8.91% in short interest. APU’s SI was 951,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.91% from 1.04M shares previously. With 457,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s short sellers to cover APU’s short positions. The SI to Amerigas Partners L.P.’s float is 1.38%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 18,413 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity. 1,000 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares with value of $28,330 were bought by BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY. On Thursday, May 2 the insider DUGAN JOSEPH L bought $301,570.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Financial Institutions, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,819 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co reported 12,827 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Principal Fincl reported 10,180 shares stake. Denali Advsr holds 0% or 139 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 149,339 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 36,335 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Amer Century Inc invested in 0% or 118,523 shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 103,936 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 35,250 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 204,110 shares.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $452.82 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

