Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Comparing side by side

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 3.20 N/A 2.52 12.20 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.45 N/A 1.22 13.48

In table 1 we can see Financial Institutions Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shore Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Financial Institutions Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Shore Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Financial Institutions Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. From a competition point of view, Shore Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares and 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. was more bullish than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.