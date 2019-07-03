Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.95 N/A 2.53 10.87 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 41 3.58 N/A 3.29 13.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Financial Institutions Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Financial Institutions Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Financial Institutions Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Financial Institutions Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Financial Institutions Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 26.6%. 1% are Financial Institutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 1.63% 1.78% 8.59% 2.82% -2.65% 6.86%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has weaker performance than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats Financial Institutions Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.