Financial Engines Advisors Upped Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $400,539 as Valuation Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Trust Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 2.05 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 6.27 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 162,267 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.84% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 231,880 shares. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership invested in 57,286 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.09% or 349,292 shares. 179,805 were reported by Us State Bank De. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moody State Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 39,680 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 52,755 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 96,781 were reported by Castleark Mgmt Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.56 million shares. Ameriprise has 7.84 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $63.03 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 28,607 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.05% or 32,973 shares in its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corporation accumulated 856 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.57% or 80,161 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Limited has 715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 0.02% or 8,921 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 11,033 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.38% stake. Finance Corp holds 2,087 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 5,234 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 128,387 shares. Synovus Fin holds 12,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Inv accumulated 27,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank reported 22,726 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).