Financial Engines Advisors Upped Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 4.79% above currents $38.81 stock price. Brooks Automation had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of BRKS in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. See Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) latest ratings:

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 22.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 20,336 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 109,477 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 89,141 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 2.62 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 37,167 shares in its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). New England Research Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.76% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 129,828 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited owns 4.83 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 12,406 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na owns 655 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP stated it has 1,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 26,914 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 267,405 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 6,672 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 9,342 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.24% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 80,868 shares to 4.17M valued at $810.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 15,071 shares and now owns 114,040 shares. Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity. Bayh Evan bought $103,720 worth of stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 13.23% above currents $28.04 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3400 target. Wood upgraded the shares of FITB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report.

The stock increased 3.54% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 231,472 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24

