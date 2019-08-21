Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Viasat (VSAT) Stake By $431,816; FUTUREWORLD (FWDG) SI Decreased By 2.47%

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,608 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 25,596 shares with $1.98M value, down from 31,204 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 26,164 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Viasat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Viasat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "ViaSat (VSAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Viasat, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 1.15% above currents $78.6 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.