Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Its Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Position by $850,141; Share Value Rose; As Walt Disney Common (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Country Trust Bank Lifted Its Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.37. About 160,103 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Common (DIS) by 112.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 202,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 382,550 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.48M, up from 180,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 2.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 8.58M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 7,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Commercial Bank Ltd invested in 44,205 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,847 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 311,418 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associates Inc stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Advsr Ltd Llc has 2,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 49,231 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 0.25% or 196,805 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.72% or 79,225 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 249,126 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Korea Corp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Us Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 16,408 shares to 231 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Energy Select Etf (XLE) by 48,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,809 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial Select Sect Etf (XLI).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 12,807 shares to 110,576 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 4.95M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr.