Financial Engines Advisors Raised Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding; Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF) Sentiment Is 2

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc (DDF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 6 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 3 sold and trimmed equity positions in Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 199,494 shares, up from 180,267 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 22.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 20,336 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 109,477 shares with $3.05M value, up from 89,141 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $19.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 2.29 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 20,286 shares traded. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. for 65,379 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owns 23,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 508 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0% in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $104.18 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 31,228 were reported by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Zebra Management Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Stevens Cap LP owns 49,581 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Old Bankshares In reported 58,984 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 39,008 shares. 400 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 78,430 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 12,518 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.72% or 1.58M shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 73,906 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity. $103,720 worth of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was bought by Bayh Evan on Wednesday, September 4.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 9,453 shares to 22,249 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 114,516 shares and now owns 8.67 million shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 16.05% above currents $27.36 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3400 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.