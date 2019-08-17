Financial Engines Advisors Maintains Holding in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV); Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lifted Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 1799.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 191,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 202,036 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59M, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 829,548 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap Corp invested in 7,500 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 52,850 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 238,656 shares. Brandywine Trust Company invested in 11.42% or 161,043 shares. First City Cap Management invested 0.91% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ironwood Ltd Liability reported 214 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 8,350 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Century Companies Inc invested in 1.59 million shares. City accumulated 0.76% or 33,419 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 26,770 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 12,210 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 283,242 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (BND) by 245,041 shares to 789,399 shares, valued at $64.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 6,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,635 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy In (NYSE:D).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 30,500 shares to 148,005 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

