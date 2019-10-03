Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Position in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,722 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, down from 81,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 1.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 15,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 129,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 997,286 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.48M shares. 258,529 were reported by Hm Payson &. Moreover, Murphy Mngmt has 1.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Capital LP reported 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 1.25% stake. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,899 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,400 shares. Mathes Comm Inc holds 6,650 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 71,010 shares. Cambridge Tru Com has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,787 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Tt Interest owns 95,139 shares. 1.33M are owned by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Hills Natl Bank & Tru holds 1.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,112 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “A Wall Street analyst explains why 10 million Disney Plus subscribers is the magic number that could supercharge the company’s stock (DIS) – Business Insider” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World Has to Break Epcot Before It Can Fix It – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bank Na has invested 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advisor Ptnrs Limited accumulated 38,691 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cwm Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boltwood Cap Mgmt invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 5,315 are owned by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 10,554 are held by Jnba Finance. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 143,887 shares stake. Sky Investment Grp Limited Company has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,314 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 71,825 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 37,929 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc stated it has 9,593 shares. Perkins holds 10,950 shares. Kanawha Llc has invested 1.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Long Island Invsts Limited Com has 116,919 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN) by 68,958 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $39.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.