Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $2.05 Million; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $5.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 201,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 5.44 million shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 652,840 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19 million worth of stock was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.92 million for 24.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 13,387 shares to 173,217 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65M for 11.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.