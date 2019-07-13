Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Position; Cass Information Systems (CASS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) stake by 43.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS)’s stock rose 12.08%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 11,859 shares with $565,000 value, down from 21,109 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home And Security now has $7.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 48 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 38 cut down and sold positions in Cass Information Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.49M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $710.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.