Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Holding by $434,750 as Shares Rose; As Alphabet (GOOG) Valuation Rose, Ashford Capital Management Cut Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 302 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 318 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.9. About 863,973 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has risen 5.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.49M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Management Lc invested in 6,500 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.08% or 19,990 shares. 493,000 were accumulated by Marcato Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 175,838 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 96,571 shares stake. Fmr Llc owns 3.12M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 142,660 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 364,505 shares stake. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 124,093 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 200 are owned by Optimum Investment Advisors.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr by 126,213 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $146.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 13,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 315,141 shares to 845,830 shares, valued at $19.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility E (EEMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,863 are held by Grimes And. Ashford Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 318 shares. Tanaka Cap Mngmt Inc holds 176 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Cap reported 4,292 shares. American Research And Mngmt Communications owns 965 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grand Jean Mgmt Inc has 7.06% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Hikari Ltd stated it has 3,900 shares. Nadler Finance Group stated it has 0.31% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). M Kraus stated it has 3.44% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.35% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cohen Cap invested in 0.09% or 320 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Horrell Capital holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 1.06% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).