Financial Engines Advisors Lifted Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Cls Investments Upped Holding

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 627.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 7,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 22,458 shares to 844,797 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 1.73M shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $74.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.