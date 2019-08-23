Financial Engines Advisors Increases Stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV); Page Arthur B Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $786,760

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $57.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1748.5. About 4.36M shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 6.09M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 37,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,879 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.