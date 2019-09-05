Financial Engines Advisors Increases Position in Kellogg Co (K); As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Valuation Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Increased by $702,207 Its Stake

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 19,725 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 656,257 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 47,242 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 12,856 shares. Security, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,991 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 6,305 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Daiwa stated it has 24,068 shares. Spc invested in 3,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Country Trust Savings Bank reported 1,212 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,145 shares. Davenport And Company Limited Liability Company holds 5,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,535 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc has invested 1.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Btim Corp holds 0% or 6,225 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (BND) by 245,041 shares to 789,399 shares, valued at $64.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc has 25,900 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Invesco Limited reported 19,459 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 4,054 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 24,701 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 7,755 shares. 8,497 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 24 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.50M shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 16,452 shares.

