Financial Engines Advisors Increased Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $400,539; As Armstrong World Ind. (AWI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Management Trimmed Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 728,875 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Ind. (AWI) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 34,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.23M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 156,048 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52 million shares, valued at $372.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.35 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $63.03 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 1.73M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $74.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,632 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy In (NYSE:D).

