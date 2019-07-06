Financial Engines Advisors Increased Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Stake by $1.13 Million; Share Price Declined; Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Jd Com (JD) Position by $6.72 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 224,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 894,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.67M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 45,208 shares to 282,112 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 102,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,563 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares to 761,632 shares, valued at $110.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,506 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).