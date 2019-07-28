Financial Engines Advisors Holds Holding in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV); Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $211.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 453,571 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 30/04/2018 - AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 22/03/2018 - AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 21/05/2018 - AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 - Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 22/03/2018 - ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 9,530 shares. 530,177 are held by Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Company. First Washington Corp invested 1.59% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Stevens Cap Lp holds 0.09% or 42,702 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 312,250 shares. Fund Management has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0.06% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 91,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Ltd, New York-based fund reported 43,354 shares. North Star Invest reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,786 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 5,000 shares. 760,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Schroder Inv Management has 0.1% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ack Asset Mngmt Llc has 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Management Lc holds 905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri accumulated 75,748 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Colrain Capital Lc reported 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.05 million were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.29% or 201,365 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 2.97 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tradition Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 5,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,933 shares to 201,959 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,506 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (BND).

