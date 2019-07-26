Financial Engines Advisors Holding In Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Was Has Raised; Moors & Cabot Has Upped Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 10.28M shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 30,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 6,685 shares to 67,635 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares.

