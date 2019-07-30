Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $400,539; Valuation Rose; As Verizon Commun (VZ) Stock Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $1.87 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (VZ) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 31,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,911 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 103,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Commun for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Finance Lllp owns 4,412 shares. Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 12,602 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 11,272 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 2,710 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Bellecapital invested in 0.59% or 16,242 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 18,257 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 2,203 shares. 21,530 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company reported 26,245 shares stake. Da Davidson invested in 0.02% or 24,335 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 106,100 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 0.09% or 798,511 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Announces Debt Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 0.96% or 191,785 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,323 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.46% stake. Berkley W R stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fifth Third Bancshares owns 1.10M shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 2.28 million shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 23,771 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bank accumulated 2.65% or 141,782 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited stated it has 412,974 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 249,178 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hussman Strategic Inc invested in 46,200 shares. 13,789 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.03% or 68,239 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.