Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Rose While Litespeed Management Upped Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 728,452 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,197 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $10.69 during the last trading session, reaching $364.25. About 1.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1′; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,559 shares to 753,073 shares, valued at $113.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 34,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,963 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.